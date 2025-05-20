WRHS Class of 1968 celebrates 57th year reunion Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Staff reports

The West Rowan High School Class of 1968 celebrated its 57th year reunion on April 5 at noon at the Millbridge Ruritan Club House at Sloan Park.

The class enjoyed a time of visiting with each other during the day and were treated to a lunch of finger foods.

Class President Butch Young emceed the event.

Following the meal, John Sloop, husband of graduate Joyce Poteat Sloop, shared some humorous stories with the group.

The day also featured a special story by Charley Whaley of his Vietnam experience. Class veterans were recognized with a special medallion coin.

Additional features of the program included an update by Jan Brown Snider on the class’s support of the memorial garden at West Rowan High School. Money collected at the reunion has been donated to the high school for the garden. Judy Sledge Hoskins, chair of the planning team, reported on the team’s efforts.

Special recognition was given to Linda Owen Holshouser for her creative contributions to the reunion.