Victim in Friday’s crash identified Published 11:47 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

SALISBURY — The pedestrian who was killed in an accident on Jake Alexander Boulevard West Friday at 9:30 p.m. has been identified by Salisbury police as Steven Karambelas, 57.

In a previous story, he was identified only by his nickname of Reno, pending proper notification of family. Police have been able to locate his brother.

Karambelas was trying to cross Jake Alexander to get to Speedway to get a drink, according to his partner, Angie, who had already reached the other side of the road with a mutual friend. She turned back to look for Reno, saw him starting across and tried to get his attention but he was hit by a car before he heard her.

Police, and by extension the Post, do not release names of accident victims who have died until immediate family has been notified. Because Reno and Angie, who were together for nine years, were not married, even though she witnessed the tragedy, it did not qualify as notification.