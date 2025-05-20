Promise of a new Knox: Thursday event shines light on school’s progress Published 12:07 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

SALISBURY — With the promise of a new re-imagined Knox on next year’s horizon, minds behind the changes welcome visitors to an informational event Thursday.

“We’re thrilled to invite you to students, parents and families in the Rowan-Salisbury community for a special event where we will share the exciting work of our community design team as we plan the programming for our brand new J.H. Knox Intermediate School opening in August 2026,” said Shonda Hairston, RSS director of elementary schools, in a Facebook message posted on Monday. “While Knox has a rich history, we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.”

The event, titled “The Promise of a New Knox Community Unveiling,” will take place at the F&M Trolley Barn in downtown Salisbury on Thursday from 5-7:30 p.m.

“There will be stations for people to go around and see,” RSS Board Chair Kathy McDuffie Sanborn said in a Monday call. “The stations will involve some of the work of the community design team, what we are looking at and what we are proposing to offer.”

Sanborn also served on that community design team, which was composed of various community stakeholders, including students, staff and family members.

The community design team began meeting more than a year ago. During that time, its members visited schools in other parts of the country, asking questions about the future of education, and dreaming up a vision for what Knox Intermediate School could be capable of.

“Our students deserve a school designed for today and tomorrow where every child is seen, heard and inspired to thrive,” said Carla Black, RSS director of middle schools, on Facebook post. “That is why our community design team composed of students, staff families and our neighbors have spent the year imagining what learning at J.H. Knox Intermediate can be when we open the doors. Together we have crafted a bold vision rooted in our community’s history and dreams for the future.”

That history will be one of the many stations available on Thursday at the event.

Sanborn indicated that other stations would focus on such items as the case for change, aims and design principles and even a day in the life of students.

Between the strong start concept and passion and career-connected learning, there will be plenty of items to take in. Additionally, a meet and greet will take place from 6-6:30. Towards the end of the program, guests will have the chance to ask questions, voice concerns or share observations.

The F&M Trolley Barn is located at 165 E. Liberty St., Salisbury.