My Turn: Evelyn Uddin-Khan: Fearless leader welcomes apartheid experts Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Pardon my ignorance, but some strange bits of information are popping up on American news for which there is no logical explanation.

Is it true that a plane load of Afrikaners arrived on American soil — D.C. airport — on the 12th of May, 2025? Yes! Is it true that their plane on arrival in D.C. was greeted by a group of dignitaries, assuring them of a warm welcome? Yes it is true!

The Afrikaners were Dutch citizens who settled in South Africa centuries ago, enslaved the Black natives, became filthy rich land owners and established apartheid. The term apartheid means racial segregation.

Apparently, this project to get the apartheid experts out of South Africa and into the United States has been in the making since February. These “poor” Afrikaners, no longer able to exploit the free labor of their Black slaves, unwilling or unable to work their land and feed themselves, will be resettled on U.S. soil and given our tax dollars to reestablish them, make them happy and comfortable. For how long? What happened to their millions from slave labor?

They will be resettled in 10 states, including North Carolina. This is disturbing news.

According to the New York Times and the BBC, our fearless leader in D.C. agreed to take in 70,000 of these oppressors. These are people and their ancestors who owned South Africa, every square inch of its land, and its dark people. The white hands did not get dirty with soil and crops, and cows and sheep. Just so, the white female hands did not cook or clean or wash the babies.

Those were the good old days of apartheid.

Then a man named Nelson Mandela came along and a few decades later the Black folks lives changed for the better and the Afrikaners lost their slaves and had to learn to plough the land and cook and clean. They have been crying ever since. So very sad.

I was in South Africa years ago when the country was in transition. There were, of course, two sets of conversations going on. And talking to those people, one set had hopes and dreams, and the other set was at a loss to find their way. However, the Afrikaners were still rich but unable to become gainfully employed to maintain their wealth and status.

My thoughts and questions for our fearless leadership in D.C. are these:

Our native people here on American soil still do not have enough land to cultivate so they can afford a comfortable standard of living.

The descendants of African slaves here in America are still waiting for reparation.

Where are these thousands of Afrikaners from Apartheid South Africa going to live and work?

Whose tax dollars are going to pay to relocate and find them homes, jobs and medical coverage?

Are they better people than the thousands deported to prisons?

For the past months, thousands of the Hispanic population — innocent or guilty — have been rounded up and sent to unknown destinations. They are sent to countries with secured prison facilities that would take them regardless of their country of origin.

More recently, a plane load of Asians from the Philippines, Vietnam and Laos were on board to be sent to Libya when a good judge ruled against this travesty of justice. They are awaiting their fate. Presumably, Libya has good secured prisons and is likely to get good U.S. dollars for their troubles.

How many millions do we give these foreign dictators to take mostly innocent people who will literally end their days in prison. Is this who or what we have become?

I am not sure when the American people are going to wake up and start asking some serious questions about where this country is going. But one thing is for sure: The road ahead is littered with concepts and practices found in fascism.