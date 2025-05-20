Motorcycle crash ends in death of Cleveland man Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

SALISBURY — A collision involving a motorcycle and a Jeep on Statesville Boulevard Saturday evening claimed the life of a 66-year-old man, according to State Highway Patrol, which investigated the crash.

According to reports, a motorcycle crossed the concrete and grass median at a curve on Statesville Boulevard near Hurley School Road about 9:17 p.m., hitting a Jeep Wrangler head on.

The driver of the motorcycle, Andra Arimathea Cowan, 66, of Cleveland, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

No charges are expected in the accident that closed the road down for about two hours.