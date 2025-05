Letter: Kudos to Spencer Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

I would like to give a shout out to the town of Spencer maintenance crew. During the fall period, they do a great job on keeping the piled leaves off our streets. Timely and efficient, their efforts greatly reduce the danger on driving on our streets. The rest of the year they continue their excellent efforts by picking up our gathered limbs.

Good job Spencer crew!

— Dennis White

Spencer