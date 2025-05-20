Let’s all go to the movies is The Phoenix Readers latest offering Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

“There’s no crying in baseball!”

“You’ll shoot your eye out!”

“I’ll have what she’s having!”

These are some of the most iconic lines from some of the most iconic films of the past 40 years. The Phoenix Readers present a show for the cinephile in us all featuring scenes from “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride,” “Beetlejuice,” “Airplane!,” “A Christmas Story,” “A League of Their Own,” among others, this show has something for everyone. Grab your best friend, some popcorn, and meet us at the movies.

Phoenix Readers, a readers theater group created in 2015 by Dr. Jim Epperson, offers a 30-minute program just right for some big smiles and lots of laughs. “Oh, The Wonderful World of Dr. Seuss” is a program of some of Dr. Seuss’s most beloved stories – 30 minutes long, family friendly – but intended for adults. These productions are offered free to school groups, churches, retirement centers, organizations, libraries and festivals. To arrange for a performance, contact Linda Jones at 704-212-2164 or ljheidi600@gmail.com or Bradley Moore at ontheroadwith@me.com. Performances available through the end of June.

Twelve actors make up two casts of six actors each: Chip Carter, Beth Cook, Mark Curran, Ray Davies, Duane Galloway, Rick Godby, Linda Jones, Randy Overcash, Donna Prunkl, Gretchen Tracy, Lori Van Wallendael and Shawn Van Wallendael. Buddy Farnan acts as the understudy. This production was directed by Moore.

Readers Theatre is often called “theater of the mind” for the audiences see the dramatic action in their minds. The name, Phoenix Readers, is borrowed from the mythological Greek bird who rose up out of the ashes, for like the phoenix, these talented and experienced actors are all seniors. In addition to this program, their repertoire includes programs built around specific themes, such as “Southern Folk Tales,” “A Patriot’s Songbook,” as well as programs featuring poetry by specific poets.