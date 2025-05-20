Incidents and felony arrests — May 20 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An incident of illegal littering/trash dumping on George Brown Road, Gold Hill was reported at 4:18 p.m. May 15.

• An incident of property damage due to vandalism on Harris Road reportedly occurred about 6:30 a.m. May 15.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Equestrian Drive reportedly occurred between 11 p.m May 14 and 6:30 a.m. May 15.

• A burglary on N.C. Hwy. 801, Mount Ulla, reportedly occurred between midnight and 7:30 a.m. May 15.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on East Ridge Road reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. May 14 and 5 a.m. May 15.

• A theft of a truck from Performance Road, Mooresville, reportedly occurred between 2:30 and 7:30 a.m. May 15.

• A report of fraud by impersonation on Chuck Taylor Lane reportedly occurred between noon March 21 and 11:07 a.m. May 1. The incident was reported May 15.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Shannon Drive reportedly occurred between 4:42 and 8 a.m. May 15.

• A larceny on East Ridge Road reportedly occurred about 10 p.m. May 15.

• An assault by strangulation on Sunfish Terrace reportedly occurred about 11 a.m. May 16.

• An armed robbery on Gardenia Drive, Mount Ulla reportedly occurred about 5 p.m. May 16.

• An incident of property damage due to vandalism on Old Mocksville Road reportedly occurred between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. May 16.

• A motor vehicle theft on Ellis Road Loop reportedly occurred between 9 p.m. May 16 and 3:45 a.m. May 17.

• An incident of property damage due to vandalism on northbound I-85 reportedly occurred between 1 a.m. May 16 and 9:07 a.m. May 17.

• A theft of automobile accessories from southbound I-85 reportedly occurred between 10:14 am. May 15 and 10:14 a.m. May 17.

• An incident of property damage due to vandalism on Smith Road, Kannapolis was reported at 3:01 p.m. May 17.

• An assault on Glenbriar Court, Woodleaf reportedly occurred about 6:45 p.m. May 17.

• A burglary on Cannon Street, Rockwell was reported at 9:42 p.m. May 17.

• Nathan Ryan Horton, 32, was charged May 15 with aggravated felony serious injury by a motor vehicle.

• Terry Brett Bunn, 41, was charged May 16 with neglect/child abuse causing serious physical injury.

• Uriah Mace Wilhite, 47, was charged May 16 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

• Christopher Dean Wilhite, 47, was charged May 16 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

• Brandi Lastell Smith, 41, was charged May 16 with neglect/child abuse causing serious injury.

Salisbury Police reports

• A burglary on Fairson Avenue reportedly occurred between 9:12 a.m. May 15 and 9:11 a.m. May 16. Total estimated loss was $50.

• An incident of fraud by impersonation on Camelot Drive reportedly occurred between 9:52 a.m. Dec. 9, 2024, and 2 p.m. May 14. The incident was reported May 16 and had a total estimated loss of $456.

• An incident of fraud by impersonation on Camelot Drive reportedly occurred between 9:53 a.m. Nov. 29 and 9:53 a.m. May 14. It was reported May 15 with a total estimated loss of $467.

• A larceny on Gold Hill Drive reportedly occurred about 11:13 a.m. May 16. Total estimated loss was $30.

• A larceny of automobile accessories from Mocksville Avenue reportedly occurred between 8 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. May 16. Total estimated loss was $10.

• A larceny on Emerson Lane reportedly occurred between 10:55 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. May 16. Total estimated loss was $59.

• Property damage at a business on Jake Alexander Boulevard South reportedly occurred between 9:26 a.m. April 24 and 10:29 a.m. May 12. It was reported May 16.

• An incident of fraud by impersonation on Camp Road reportedly occurred between 6 and 6:30 p.m. May 16.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Depot Street reportedly occirred about 5:55 p.m. May 17.

• An incident of shots fired on Woodleaf Road reportedly occurred between 6:45 and 8 p.m. May 18.

• A burglary on Wilson Road reportedly occurred between 11:45 a.m. and 7 p..m. May 18. Total estimated loss was $698.

• An assault with a knife on Earnhardt Avenue reportedly occurred about 11:30 p.m. May 18.

• Reginald Lee Ford, 67, was charged May 17 with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

• Alvin Lee Holland, 41, was charged May 18 with possession of schedule II controlled substance.