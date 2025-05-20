College track and field: Goodes was great

Kendrell Goodes

Staff report

GREENSBORO — North Carolina A&T track and field athlete Kendrell Goodes graduated recently and plans to continue his education by pursuing a masters in psychology.

The 6-foot-4 Goodes was a strong three-sport athlete at North Rowan, competing in football, basketball and track and field. He graduated in 2021.

In the 2021 1A Outdoor State Championships, Goodes high-jumped 6 feet, 6 inches for first place. He ended a 16-year drought for North Rowan outdoor high jump state champs.

Track and field proved to be his ticket to college athletics.

Goodes left a couple of marks in North Carolina A&T’s record book.

He set the school mark for the high jump indoors, clearing 6 feet, 9 inches in December 2021.

Goodes’ all-time effort in outdoor track was 6 feet, 9.75 inches in the 2024 Coastal Athletic Association Outdoor Championships held at Elon. He finished second that day to a Campbell jumper who cleared 7-2.25.

Goodes finished his career on top last week as North Carolina A&T’s men won the team championship for the first time since moving to the CAA. Goodes helped with a sixth-place finish in the high jump.

Goodes made the Dean’s list twice. As a sports psychologist, he hopes to help athletes enhance their performance and mental well-being.