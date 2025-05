College softball: Vols in Super Regional Friday Published 7:03 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Staff report

KNOXVILLE — Seventh-ranked Tennessee (43-14) will host Nebraska (42-13) in a Super Regional that will be played this weekend, with the first game on Friday night.

That Friday contest will be televised on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET.

Freshman Emma Clarke (West Rowan) was in the lineup as the DP for the Vols in all three wins in the Regional and had two doubles and three RBIs in the first game.