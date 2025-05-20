Cheerwine Festival may have been biggest yet Published 12:10 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — In 2017, Cheerwine decided to throw a huge 100th birthday party for the favorite Southern soda in the hometown where it all started, and this year, what has become an annual celebration may have reached its biggest yet.

Cheerwine was first created in 1917 in Salisbury by a general store owner named LD Peeler. The founders of Cheerwine got together with town officials and local organizations eight years ago to plan a festival in downtown Salisbury. It was such a success the city decided to continue to host the event each year, with Cheerwine officials, bringing local businesses, vendors, crafters and food suppliers on board.

And each year, the word has gone farther and farther afield. Walking down North Main Street, Jerry and Nancy Beddinger from upstate New York were taking in everything the event had to offer before deciding where to start.

“We have been traveling to festivals across the U.S. since we both retired three years ago,” said Jerry. “We have neighbors whose grown kids live in Rowan County, and they told us about it last year, but too late. We decided to put it on our agenda for this year.” They were on the hunt, they said, for Cheerwine frozen drinks that they thought would be great when the day heated up.

Heat up it did. The morning started with rain, but the forecasters predictions that the rain would pass came to fruition by about 10 a.m. and by 11 a..m. temperatures were moving up, topping out at a high of about 80 degrees.

And according to public safety and event staff, the attendance was an estimated 100,000 for the day. Vendors were spread out not just from Jackson Street to Bank Street on Main Street and a block out in both directions of East and West Innes Street, but all the side streets in between this year had options. On East Council Street, an antique avenue was waiting with all kinds of Cheerwine memorabilia as well as other old but cherished goodies.

Shane Benfield used to have a shop where people could peruse items he has collected through the years, but now he just travels to events like the festival, and on Saturday, the number of Cheerwine wares he had was beyond surprising.

“Yeah, I’ve been collecting for a long time,” he laughed.

Jeanette Dagostino and James Barrino traveled to Salisbury from Charlotte for a day trip, having heard about the festival and thinking it sounded like a fun adventure. The two toasted each other with some Cheerwine seltzer water and said they were both “having a great time,” and glad they came.

Live musical performances were added the second year, but officials have said they choose lesser-known performers who may have local followings to help keep costs down and to provide new talent some exposure. A large stage is set up in front of the Rowan County Courthouse and marks the northernmost point of the festival. This year’s performers were the Caroline Keller Band, the Liam Pendergrass Trio, the Next Level Band and the Boy Band Review.

Also part of this year’s event was a Cheerwine history exhibit at the Rowan Public Library. Visitors could see and hear the Cheerwine story. A number of local businesses along the event route participated as well as several others who set up stands for visitors.

A children’s entertainment area was established several years ago on East Innes including a climbing wall and bounce house, and this year a new ride was added that held two people at one time inside a cage that flipped and spun them around using gravity and their own weight, and most who got off the ride had to take a moment to stand upright, to the amusement of onlookers.

Lines for all of the food trucks became and remained long for most of the day, and vendors were happily engaging with visitors. First responders were on hand both for safety and for community connections, and though there were two beer gardens and other sites to purchase alcohol, the crowd remained responsible for the most part. A tram provided transport from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and parking along local streets was filled without any issues of overparking.

“I have been coming for three years,” said Emani Reid, who travelled with her two children from Statesville. “They love to come and eat what we call ‘festival food,’ and I let them since we don’t do this often. I feel safe bringing them here, though this year is more crowded than it has been. I think it’s a great thing for Salisbury, and hope they keep having it.”