Letter: Blatant and impeachable Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

It is disturbing that comments made by members of Congress regarding Trump’s childish, groveling plea for approval to accept the “gift” of a 13-year-old,secondhand 747 from Qatar all seem to focus on the high cost of vetting the plane for security concerns and retrofitting it for use as Air Force 1, only to have it transferred to Donald Trump after a year, or so of service.

The real issue is that it is a blatant, impeachable violation of the emoluments clause of the constitution. How much more is Congress going to tolerate?

— Ed Hege

Salisbury