American Legion baseball: Rowan on hold until Friday Published 3:52 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — The combination of a dead period for high school coaches combined with some young coaches playing in college regionals was a factor in Rowan County American Legion delaying the season.

Games scheduled for May 19 and 20 were postponed. It’s not known yet if they can be rescheduled, as Rowan has a really packed calendar for the month of June.

Rowan’s next game is scheduled for Friday. It will be moved to Davidson County, as Catawba College will be using Newman Park for Southeast Super Regional action against Lenoir-Rhyne that night.

•••

Rowan’s current roster stands at 21 players, with 11 from West, 4 from Carson, 4 from East Rowan and 2 from South Rowan.

The latest additions were East’s Mason Phelps and Carson’s Carson Kirk. Both are infielders and pitchers.

•••

Kannapolis has won two early games, beating Mocksville 11-10 and Union County 6-5, with both games played at Rich Park.

Kannapolis plays at Davidson County on Tuesday and will host Anson on Wednesday.

Joe Hubbard, Ryan Hodges and Ryan O’Kelly will coach Post 115.

Kannapolis has put together an interesting roster with players from eight schools.

Six players are from South Rowan.

Kannapolis will have only one player from A.L. Brown and only one from the base school — Northwest Cabarrus.

South Rowan — Conner Coy, Brooks Hubbard (Class of 2024), Matthew Overcash, Corbin Goodman, Zach Barham,Brayden Mahaley. Coy is an all-conference and all-county player who signed with Pfeiffer.

Carson — Will Bradshaw (Class of 2024)

Robinson — Bryson Honeycutt, Tyler Kluttz, Ethan Gryziec, Mason Palo

A.L. Brown — Drew Ryan

NW Cabarrus — Jackson Lancaster

West Cabarrus — Will Hollmeyer, Stew Roseman

Cox Mill — Tyler Hicks

Ambassador Christian — Stone Cherry