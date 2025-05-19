Police injured breaking up fight, juveniles not charged Published 9:43 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

SALISBURY — During Saturday’s Cheerwine Festival, at some point dispatchers received a report of a fight in progress that resulted in injuries to two officers.

Officers from Salisbury Police and Rowan County Sheriff’s Office got to the scene “within seconds and observed five to 10 juveniles engaged in an active fight,” according to a press release.

Officers were able to stop the fight, but not before one Salisbury officer and one Rowan County deputy were injured. Both were taken to Novant Hospital where the Salisbury officer was diagnosed with a severe concussion and the deputy was hospitalized with a fractured hip.

All of the juveniles detained were transported to the Salisbury Police Department. Secure custody orders were sought but denied, at which time the juveniles were then released to their parents.

The investigation continues to see if upgraded charges are appropriate due to the injuries to the law enforcement officers.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact Detective Marks at 704-638-5333.