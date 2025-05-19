High school track and field: Hornets win gold in 4×800 Published 6:15 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Salisbury’s boys track and field team finished ninth in the 2A State Outdoor Championships staged at North Carolina A&T’s Marcus T. Johnson Track on Saturday.

Salisbury scored 26 points, getting eight from Jordan Waller’s second place in the 400. The other 18 points came from the relays.

The highlight of the day was the Hornets’ repeat title in the 4×800 relay. Salisbury’s 8:00 cl0cking was the fastest ever run in a 2A State Championship Meet. The Hornets won by more than four seconds with the unit of Finegan Avery, Samuel Fatovic, Waller and Jeremiah Davidson.

The 4×800 event was first offered by the NCHSAA in 1986, and North Rowan won the combined 1A/2A Championships with a time of 8:05.

In 1994, the first year of four classifications for the outdoor state meets, North Rowan won the 4×800 with an 8:15 clocking.

No Rowan County team won the 4×800 in a boys outdoor state meet for the next 30 years before Salisbury won in 2024 in 8:08. That relay team was Fatovic, Austin Massaquoi, Avery and Jamal Rule.

Salisbury’s 4×400 relay team placed third in 3:25.92. Davidson, Fatovic, Jaylyn Smith and Waller ran on that team.

Salisbury’s 4×200 relay was seventh. That unit was Waller, Qua’Zair Delee, Christian McNeely and Smith.

David Shankle was 10th in the triple jump (41-4.5).

Fatovic (2:05.11) and Avery (2:05.82) were 11th and 12th in the 800.

Seaforth won the boys meet with 68 points.

•••

Salisbury’s Kimora Chawlk, a Fayetteville State recruit, cleared 5 feet for sixth place in the girls high jump to score three points.

•••

The 4A State Championships also were conducted in Greensboro on Saturday.

A.L. Brown high jumper Ke’Shaun Kellam placed third with a clearance of 6 feet, 8 inches. Deonte Harris was 13th in the long jump (20-6.25).