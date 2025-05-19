High school girls wrestling: Edwards to Mount Olive Published 11:51 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan’s Leah Edwards moves on to the college ranks after setting the bar high for all the female wrestlers who follow.

Edwards signed with Mount Olive.

Mount Olive completed its debut women’s wrestling season in the spring with a 9-7 record.

Edwards had a career record of 158-17 and was a two-time state champion in girls wrestling and a three-time state finalist. She wrestled against boys her freshman year and was a state qualifier.

Edwards was 43-1 as a senior and was state runner-up.

Edwards was the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award Winner for North Carolina. That award is for outstanding wrestling success, scholastic achievement and community service.