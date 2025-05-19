College baseball: Indians still rolling Published 6:40 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba College’s baseball team drew over 500 fans at Newman Park for Saturday’s 8-5 win against North Greenville.

Catawba went 3-0 to win its four-team Southeast Regional pod and now plays a best-of-three series to decide the regional championship.

The opposition at Newman Park will be provided by the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears, the Indians’ toughest rival all season. L-R lost the South Atlantic Conference championship series to Catawba in Asheboro, but the Bears bounced back to win their four-team Southeast Regional pod that was hosted by Belmont Abbey.

That series is scheduled to start on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Games will also be played on Friday night and, if necessary, on Saturday night. The winner will go to the Division II World Series.

Dylan Driver (Carson) had three hits and two RBIs in Saturday’s win. Catawba (45-12) trailed early, but turned the tide with a six-run sixth inning. Cooper Bryson and Matthew Connolly (West Rowan) also contributed two RBIs each.

Austin Fine shook off a rocky start and pitched six innings for the win. Braeden Major and Brandon Rodgers did their jobs in relief, and Hayden Simmerson (Carson) closed it out in the ninth with three strikeouts.