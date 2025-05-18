Two Saturday fires leave two displaced Published 3:13 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

SALISBURY – A house fire in the 300 block of Vineyard Drive caused extensive damage to the home, according to officials.

The South Salisbury Fire Department was the lead responding agency, along with mutual aid, that responded to the fire that left two residents displaced, according to the Red Cross. Vineyard Drive is just off of Peach Orchard Road.

According to fire investigators, the area of the origin of the fire was in the attic over the utility room, and the wiring of the home and a light fixture appears to have been the only ignition source in the attic.

An earlier fire broke out in an outbuilding in the 2000 block of 7th Street in Salisbury Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire was called in about 8:30 a.m. and the cause of the fire was electrical. A grow operation in the building was determined by Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies to be hemp.