Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, Soldier’s Memorial AME Zion Church, and Rowan Museum to host Memorial Day Commemoration and Historic March Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, Rowan Museum, and Soldiers’ Memorial AME Zion Church invite the community to a Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony and March on May 25 at 3 p.m., beginning at Soldiers Memorial African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Zion Church, located at 306 N. Church Street in Salisbury.

This event will honor the contributions and sacrifices of African American soldiers, especially those who died while held in the Salisbury Confederate Prison during the Civil War. Following the ceremony reflecting on the historical significance of Memorial Day for the African American community in Rowan County, attendees are invited to participate in a march to the Salisbury National Cemetery, retracing the steps of a once-annual tradition that began after the Civil War.

The route, which follows the sidewalk from Soldiers Memorial along Main Street to Military Avenue, holds deep historical roots. After the Civil War, Salisbury’s African American community, led by Soldiers Memorial AME Zion, held annual parades to the Old National Cemetery to honor Union soldiers, particularly African American troops. Recent research from the Rowan Museum has uncovered that dozens of African American soldiers, including members of the famed 54th Massachusetts Regiment, are buried there.

In the 1930s, these commemorative parades included powerful symbols such as a “1619” float fashioned as a slave ship and portrayals of Abraham Lincoln surrounded by children. The tradition faded during the World War II era, but organizers hope to revive this important annual commemoration and educate the public about the African American legacy of sacrifice and freedom.

Churches and civic groups are encouraged to attend and participate in this community remembrance. Groups with access to vans or transportation are especially encouraged to assist by transporting individuals who may not be able to complete the march on foot.

For more information or to get involved, email info@salisburyrowannaacp.org.