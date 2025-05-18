RSS announces teacher, staff member of the year Published 12:10 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) has announced Kebrina Keys as the 2025-2026 RSS Teacher of the Year and Diane Davies as the 2025-2026 RSS Staff Member of the Year

Teacher of the year

According to a release from RSS, Keys, the North Rowan Middle School physical education teacher, was selected as the teacher of the year for outstanding teaching and student impact.

“Keys’ teaching philosophy is deeply rooted in creating the kind of classroom she wished for as a child — a place where students feel cared for, protected and genuinely loved every day,” the release said. “She strives to make her classroom a safe, welcoming and memorable environment where every student is seen and valued.”

For her part, Keys indicated that her work begins each morning.

“I believe in the power of a fresh start each day. By offering students a clean slate, I build meaningful relationships based on trust and respect, which in turn fosters their motivation to learn and grow,” Keys said. “Education, to me, is not just about academics; it’s about nurturing the whole child and making a lasting impact.”

Reflecting on her being named teacher of the year, Keys credits the collective strength of the teaching profession and support of her colleagues.

“We do one of the most challenging and meaningful jobs, often unseen and uncelebrated,” Keys said. “Thank you to my fellow teachers for your dedication, collaboration and constant pursuit of excellence. Let’s continue to support one another and create classrooms where every student feels seen, valued and capable.”

Keys started her teaching career at North Rowan Middle School nine years ago.

“Ms. Keys exemplifies the heart of Rowan-Salisbury Schools. She is dedicated to fostering a nurturing, inclusive environment for all students,” Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers said. “She reminds us all of the profound difference a caring educator can make in the lives of young people.”

Staff member of the year

Davies, a reading specialist at Elizabeth Duncan Koontz Elementary, was named the 2025 RSS Staff Member of the Year.

“With 27 years of dedicated service, Davies was selected for her commitment to fostering student growth and connecting with struggling students,” the release said.

As a reading specialist, Davies believes that building personal relationships is the key to unlocking a child’s potential.

“The first step is always developing a relationship with my students. Once I know how to approach them, I help them find their strengths and use those strengths to help others,” Davies said. “We celebrate every improvement, no matter how small, and always look for something positive in each other.”

Davies has been a consistent champion for students at Koontz Elementary since its opening 19 years ago. She has guided countless students, many of whom have faced significant challenges outside of school. Despite her achievements, Davies remains humble about her recognition.

“Being Staff Member of the Year is an unexpected honor. I prefer to be someone who stays in the background as someone’s biggest cheerleader,” Davies said. “My co-workers encourage me every day. We lift each other up, and I hope our students see that they are truly loved and that they are the reason we are here.”

Withers thinks Davies has rightly earned her time in the spotlight.

“Ms. Davies ability to connect with students and help them discover their strengths has made a lasting impact on the school community,” Withers said. “She meets each child where they are, encourages them to believe in themselves, and celebrates every step forward. Her dedication ensures that every student feels seen, supported and capable of success.”

Keys and Davies were announced as district winners at their respective schools on May 8 and celebrated during a board of education meeting on May 12. They each received a trophy, flowers, signs and backpacks filled with gifts and donations from local businesses, including the Smoke Pit, Sam’s Car Wash, Outback Steakhouse, Cracker Barrel and Shoe Carnival.

In addition to the honors presented, Rowan Partners for Education Board Chair Glynn Weatherby attended the announcement of Teacher of the Year to offer special recognition on behalf of the organization. Partners for Education made a generous $1,000 donation to Keys, expressing their deep appreciation for RSS teachers’ dedication and the positive impact that Keys and her colleagues have on students’ lives.

Rowan-Salisbury Schools congratulates Keys and Davies and thanks all educators who work tirelessly to support, inspire and empower students across the district.