Rowan Chamber celebrates Leadership Rowan Class No. 32 graduation Published 12:05 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce recently recognized the graduates of the 2024-2025 Leadership Rowan class. Thirty dedicated individuals successfully completed the program and were honored during the chamber’s Power in Partnership breakfast on Thursday.

“We are extremely proud of these individuals who have completed this prestigious nine-month program,” said Nick Means (F&M Bank), chairman of the Leadership Rowan Steering Committee. “Leadership Rowan has a strong legacy, with more than 800 graduates over the past 32 years.”

The graduates of the 2024-2025 class are:

Sydney Alexander, Rowan County Literacy Council

Lerin Allen, F&M Bank

Carla Black, Rowan-Salisbury School System

Angel Chapman-McDavid, Family Crisis Council of Rowan

Renard Cuthbertson, Communities in Schools Rowan

Nicee Cuthbertson, Trinity at Home

Kristen Estepp, Rowan County Youth Services Bureau

Karen Ewen, Catawba College

April Gaither, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Misty Goins, F&M Bank

Joshua Gray, Courtyard by Marriott

June Hall, N.C. Transportation Museum

Courtney Hunter, Rowan Helping Ministries

Garette Hunter, Livingstone College

Kelli Isenhour, Rowan County Soil & Water Conservation

Carla Johnston, Rowan County DSS

Lyndsey Maloney, Rowan Public Library

Caroline Manno, Miller Davis Agency

Nailah McDowell, Livingstone College

Macy Mitchell, Lutheran Services Carolinas

Robert Moore, Atrium Health

Bianca Muñoz Norman, Main Street Marketplace

Joe Nixon, Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Cinthia Rodriguez, Smart Start Rowan

Johnathan Rummage, Walser Technology Group

Miriam Santana, Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers

Abigail Scott, Moose Pharmacy

Megan Simpson, Rowan County Government

Aaron Tallman, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Chad Walker, Fidelity Bank

Sydney Murphy, chamber program coordinator, honorary graduate

Leadership Rowan is a nine-month leadership development program designed to provide participants with a deep understanding of local issues, insight into community challenges and assets, and opportunities to enhance their leadership skills. Class members meet once a month for interactive sessions covering a wide range of topics, from economic development to education and healthcare. Participants leave the program better equipped to serve in leadership roles across the community and in their workplaces.