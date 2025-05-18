Rowan Chamber celebrates Leadership Rowan Class No. 32 graduation
Published 12:05 am Sunday, May 18, 2025
The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce recently recognized the graduates of the 2024-2025 Leadership Rowan class. Thirty dedicated individuals successfully completed the program and were honored during the chamber’s Power in Partnership breakfast on Thursday.
“We are extremely proud of these individuals who have completed this prestigious nine-month program,” said Nick Means (F&M Bank), chairman of the Leadership Rowan Steering Committee. “Leadership Rowan has a strong legacy, with more than 800 graduates over the past 32 years.”
The graduates of the 2024-2025 class are:
- Sydney Alexander, Rowan County Literacy Council
- Lerin Allen, F&M Bank
- Carla Black, Rowan-Salisbury School System
- Angel Chapman-McDavid, Family Crisis Council of Rowan
- Renard Cuthbertson, Communities in Schools Rowan
- Nicee Cuthbertson, Trinity at Home
- Kristen Estepp, Rowan County Youth Services Bureau
- Karen Ewen, Catawba College
- April Gaither, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Misty Goins, F&M Bank
- Joshua Gray, Courtyard by Marriott
- June Hall, N.C. Transportation Museum
- Courtney Hunter, Rowan Helping Ministries
- Garette Hunter, Livingstone College
- Kelli Isenhour, Rowan County Soil & Water Conservation
- Carla Johnston, Rowan County DSS
- Lyndsey Maloney, Rowan Public Library
- Caroline Manno, Miller Davis Agency
- Nailah McDowell, Livingstone College
- Macy Mitchell, Lutheran Services Carolinas
- Robert Moore, Atrium Health
- Bianca Muñoz Norman, Main Street Marketplace
- Joe Nixon, Rowan-Salisbury Schools
- Cinthia Rodriguez, Smart Start Rowan
- Johnathan Rummage, Walser Technology Group
- Miriam Santana, Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers
- Abigail Scott, Moose Pharmacy
- Megan Simpson, Rowan County Government
- Aaron Tallman, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
- Chad Walker, Fidelity Bank
- Sydney Murphy, chamber program coordinator, honorary graduate
Leadership Rowan is a nine-month leadership development program designed to provide participants with a deep understanding of local issues, insight into community challenges and assets, and opportunities to enhance their leadership skills. Class members meet once a month for interactive sessions covering a wide range of topics, from economic development to education and healthcare. Participants leave the program better equipped to serve in leadership roles across the community and in their workplaces.