Rowan-adjacent counties remain under CWD surveillance: Mandatory sampling has changed to voluntary this season Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) has affirmed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) primary and secondary surveillance areas for North Carolina’s 2025-26 deer hunting season, effective Friday.

The proclamation, signed by Executive Director Kyle Briggs, includes the same 18 counties as the 2024-25 deer hunting season.

“Ten deer tested positive for CWD during the 2024-25 hunting season, bringing the total number of deer that have tested positive for CWD to 34,” said deer biologist April Pope. “The additional positive deer were not found in any new counties during the 2024-25 deer hunting season, so no counties have been added to the primary or secondary surveillance areas. With the number of positive deer remaining relatively low, we can still make a difference and slow the spread of CWD in N.C. by continuing to test for CWD, increasing participation in the CWD Management Assistance Program, and following regulations regarding transport of deer carcasses.”

The primary surveillance counties are Cumberland, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin; while Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Bladen, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Iredell, Robeson, Rockingham and Sampson remain secondary counties.

“Thanks to the support of hunters, Cervid Health Cooperators, and commission staff, we exceeded CWD sampling goals by collecting more than 23,000 CWD samples during the 2024-25 hunting season, making it unnecessary to require mandatory sampling in the surveillance areas during the 2025-26 deer hunting season,” Pope explained. “Mandatory testing played an important role in targeting samples from deer harvested in areas where we had confirmed positive cases of CWD. The Cervid Health Cooperator program, combined with voluntary submissions from hunters and sampling efforts by NCWRC staff, are providing the level of surveillance currently needed. Continued voluntary testing will allow us to monitor CWD within the state and allow hunters the option to have their deer tested.”

Hunters may submit their deer for voluntary testing at any of the self-serve drop-off freezers that are available 24-7 and located across the state during deer hunting season. Hunters are asked to bag the deer head and leave it in the freezer with a completed data tag provided at the freezer site. They may also use any meat processor or taxidermist who participates in the Cervid Health Cooperator Program.

“Testing harvested deer for CWD remains essential to monitor the spread of this new disease in the state and helps us properly manage the health of our deer herds,” said wildlife health biologist Miranda Turner.

NCWRC reminds the public that, within surveillance area counties, it continues to be illegal to: