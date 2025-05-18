Preview: County manager to present proposed budget Published 12:05 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will receive the proposed budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year during the upcoming meeting on Monday.

County Manager Aaron Church will officially present the budget proposal including his recommendations during the meeting. The budget will then be available for viewing by the public before a public hearing is held at a future commissioner meeting.

Following the public hearing, the board of commissioners will then vote on approval of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The fiscal year officially begins on July 1.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include: