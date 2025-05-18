Preview: County manager to present proposed budget
Published 12:05 am Sunday, May 18, 2025
SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will receive the proposed budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year during the upcoming meeting on Monday.
County Manager Aaron Church will officially present the budget proposal including his recommendations during the meeting. The budget will then be available for viewing by the public before a public hearing is held at a future commissioner meeting.
Following the public hearing, the board of commissioners will then vote on approval of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The fiscal year officially begins on July 1.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday and will be held at the Rowan County Administration building located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include:
- The commissioners will consider a request for economic incentives for “Project Pixie,” a company already present in Salisbury that is considering a $29 million expansion that would create 30 new full-time jobs. The company is considering a site near the Salisbury city limits, and has also requested tax incentives from Salisbury, as they would request annexation. “Project Pixie” qualifies for a Level One grant, the lowest level, which would provide them with a 40-percent tax return over five years. The company would receive returns of approximately $315,000 over those five years while the county would receive approximately $630,000 in tax revenue over those years after the returns.
- The commissioners will consider a Permit to Exceed the noise ordinance, requested by Francisco Castro for an event to be held at 585 Oak Mountain Road on May 25.