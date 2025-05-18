Preview: City Council to consider economic incentives for $28 million expansion Published 12:05 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will consider the approval of economic incentives for “Project Pixie,” a company in Salisbury that is considering an expansion to a site near the city limits of Salisbury and petition for annexation.

If the company decides to expand, the construction would add approximately $28 million in investment and create 30 new full-time jobs over two years. According to the company’s plans, those jobs would pay 90 to 110 percent of the county’s average wage.

With the recently-adopted incentives program approved by the city council, the company would qualify for a Level 1 grant, the lowest level of incentives at a 40-percent return on taxes paid for five years. During those five years, the company would receive approximately $360,000 in returns while the city would receive approximately $541,000 in tax revenue over that same period after the return.

The Rowan County Board of Commissioners also have a request for incentives for “Project Pixie” on the agenda for their upcoming meeting on Monday.

The regular meeting on Tuesday will follow a special meeting, set for 5 p.m., called in order to further discuss the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Salisbury City Council meets on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in town hall, located at 217 S. Main St., Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include: