Preview: City Council to consider economic incentives for $28 million expansion

Published 12:05 am Sunday, May 18, 2025
SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will consider the approval of economic incentives for “Project Pixie,” a company in Salisbury that is considering an expansion to a site near the city limits of Salisbury and petition for annexation.
If the company decides to expand, the construction would add approximately $28 million in investment and create 30 new full-time jobs over two years. According to the company’s plans, those jobs would pay 90 to 110 percent of the county’s average wage.
With the recently-adopted incentives program approved by the city council, the company would qualify for a Level 1 grant, the lowest level of incentives at a 40-percent return on taxes paid for five years. During those five years, the company would receive approximately $360,000 in returns while the city would receive approximately $541,000 in tax revenue over that same period after the return.
The Rowan County Board of Commissioners also have a request for incentives for “Project Pixie” on the agenda for their upcoming meeting on Monday.
The regular meeting on Tuesday will follow a special meeting, set for 5 p.m., called in order to further discuss the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The Salisbury City Council meets on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in town hall, located at 217 S. Main St., Salisbury. The other agenda items that will be discussed include:
- The council will consider the rezoning of a 1.38-acre parcel in the 2000 block of Faith Road from Rural Residential to Rural Neighborhood.
- The council will consider endorsing the nomination of an expanded Livingstone College National Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places. The district was originally designated in 1982, and the recent application would update to expand its period of significance through 1974 “to reflect (a) period of substantial growth under Presidents William Johnson Trent Sr. and Samuel E. Duncan,” according to the agenda item.
- The council will consider adopting the updated Iredell-Rowan Hazard Mitigation Plan, which adds the city’s new water pump station project to the plan.
- The council will consider approving the demolition of two dilapidated structures, located at 113 Price St. and 161 Ryan St.