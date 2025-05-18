Two fatalities in two separate crashes over the weekend Published 2:38 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025

Clarification: There was some confusion in the reporting of these two accidents, but the first, on Jake Alexander Boulevard West, actually occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Friday night, May 16, and the second, on Statesville Boulevard, happened about 9:17 p.m. Saturday, May 17.

SALISLBURY — A collision involving a motorcycle and a Jeep on Statesville Boulevard Saturday evening claimed the life of a 66-year-old man, according to State Highway Patrol, which investigated the crash.

According to reports, just after 9 p.m. a motorcycle crossed the concrete and grass median at a curve on Statesville Boulevard near Hurley School Road, hitting a Jeep Wrangler head on.

The driver of the motorcycle, Andra Arimathea Cowan, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

No charges are expected in the accident that closed the road down for several hours.

A previous crash that ended in a fatality occurred in the 800 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard West near the YMCA at 9:30 p.m. Friday night. That crash involved a pedestrian that was struck and killed by a passing car. Jake Alexander was closed for an extended period, and police reports are still pending. There should be an update Monday morning.