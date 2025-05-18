Being grounded in a world of political earthquakes Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 18, 2025

The Rowan County Senior Democrats are hosting a presentation on Tuesday titled “Being Grounded in a World of Political Earthquakes.”

RCDP Chair Geoffrey Hoy, will trace the history of the New Deal, reviewing the trajectory from Franklin Roosevelt through Lyndon B. Johnson and Ronald Reagan down to the present with Donald Trump’s second term today. Hoy will use knowledge from numerous historians to “reveal the big picture of how we have arrived at the present.”

Attendees do not have to be a registered Democrat to attend. The event will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the party headquarters, 1504 W. Innes St., Salisbury.