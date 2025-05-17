Pomp and circumstance: Rowan-Cabarrus celebrates the Class of 2025 Published 12:10 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

1 of 2

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announces one of its largest commencements in recent history, celebrating the Class of 2025 during an in-person ceremony on Friday at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord. With more than 1,300 graduates, the flagship event highlights the college’s role as one of the region’s premier workforce education providers.

The ceremony welcomed more than 4,200 guests, including family members, friends and educators. College faculty, staff, the board of trustees and superintendents from all three school systems were also in attendance. The college also offered a live stream of the event for those unable to attend in person, ensuring a broad reach across the community.

The students eligible to participate in the graduation ceremony earned 1,840 associate degrees, diplomas and certificates and more than 80 High School Equivalency/Adult High School students who completed their diplomas. More than 600 curriculum and High School Equivalency/Adult High School graduates participated in the ceremony. The graduates ranged in age from 16 to 67, with an average age of 24.

The event celebrated students who earned degrees through one of the college’s programs, including associate in arts, associate in engineering, associate in science, associate in fine arts in visual arts, associate in applied science and associate in general education. Additionally, the ceremony recognized students eligible for various program-specific diplomas and certificates, along with those who fulfilled high school equivalency or adult high school requirements.

Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus, expressed her pride in the graduates.

“Today, more than 1,300 accomplished graduates will receive degrees, diplomas and certificates from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, proving that the college continues to help students navigate forward and prepare for their futures,” Spalding said.

Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees Chair Cyndie Mynatt, delivered the commencement address, congratulating the graduates on their accomplishments and encouraging them to continue pursuing their dreams with determination and resilience.

“As Rowan-Cabarrus continues to expand alongside Rowan and Cabarrus counties, these skilled graduates represent a significant talent infusion into key industries,” Mynatt said. “Their expertise, through rigorous academic programs and hands-on training, will drive innovation and economic growth throughout the region.”

Alexander Santana, who served as the student speaker at the ceremony, graduated with an associate in applied science degree in information technology, specializing in computer programming and development. He plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree, building on the strong foundation he established at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

“The time for action is not tomorrow, but now,” Santana said. “Rowan-Cabarrus Community College isn’t just buildings. It’s a beacon of hope interwoven in our community. Like those who marched before us, who dared to dream of a better future, Rowan-Cabarrus is a place where change is not just possible, but inevitable. A safe haven for growth. A place where ordinary people do extraordinary things every single day.”

In addition to celebrating graduates, the college also recognized its nominees for three prestigious community college state awards:

Talia Perry, Academic Excellence Award

Rikayla Walton, North Carolina, Dallas Herring Achievement Award nominee

Jalil Agovic, Governor Robert W. Scott Student Leadership Award nominee

An outstanding full-time faculty member was also recognized as the winner of the college’s 2024-2025 Excellence in Teaching Award:

Kelly Elvikis, Education programs faculty

“As the largest provider of public higher education in the region, the 2025 graduation ceremony is a powerful example of the resilience, determination and talent of our students. Each of these graduates will step into essential roles that shape our community’s future,” Spalding said. “Our graduates today are proof that hard work and determination open doors to new possibilities. We are thrilled to celebrate their achievements and are confident they will continue to succeed.”

Those who missed the event can access a recording of the full ceremony on the college’s Facebook page. The recording will remain available to view and share at any time.