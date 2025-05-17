Laura Allen: Rowan 4-H County activity day results Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

On Friday, April 25, Rowan County 4-H’ers participated in the annual County Activity Day held at our new Cooperative Extension office. These youths were able to demonstrate their talents during the 4-H Talent Show, practice their public speaking skills during 4-H presentations, and/or showcase their artwork through our Expressive Arts competition.

4-H Talent Show:

Youths could present a 5-minute talent of their choice. Participants included:

• Milas Calvert: piano

• David Croyle: parody

• Nathan Croyle: N.C. counties song/parody

Congratulations to David Croyle and Nathan Croyle who will represent Rowan County 4-H at the district level with their talent.

4-H Presentations

4-H’ers ages 5-18 could present a speech/presentation/demonstration on a topic of their choice to a panel of judges and room full of guests. Their presentations were to be 5-12 minutes long, followed by a series of questions from the judges. Participants included:

Cloverbud (5-7 year-old participants):

Sadie Allen (Frogs), Ezra Chester (Transplanting), Jake Ramage (How to Make Persimmon Puree), Sophie Saieg (Happy Horses), Kurt Thompson (Rock On!), Louie Weeder (How to Kill the Wither in Minecraft)

8-10 year-olds:

Luke Allen (1st place, Horticulture Science); Josiah Chester (1st place, Citizenship/Community Service); Ada Waller (1st place, Entomology); Nigel Fungaling (2nd place, Entomology); Noah Fungaling (3rd place, Entomology)

11-13 year-olds:

Milas Calvert (1st place, Science & Technology); John Tucker (1st place, Agricultural Safety & Health)

14-18 year-olds:

David Croyle (1st place, Digital Reality); Nathan Croyle (1st place, Electric); Joshua Saieg (Agriculture Science, crops)

All 1st and 2nd place winners qualified to compete at district competition in June, which will be held in Iredell County. All Cloverbuds are also eligible to participate at the district level.

Expressive Arts:

Youth were able to create arts & crafts at home to enter in various competition categories. Cloverbud participants received participation awards, while youth ages 8-13 and youth ages 14-18 were ranked. Participants included:

Cloverbuds:

• Bennett Calvert: Lego creation (from kit), colored picture (colored pencil/crayon/marker), pastels/colored chalk, handmade jewelry, string art

• Lila Jane Majors: Crafts made with recycled products

• Sophie Saieg: Painting (acrylic), Tie dying

8-13 year-olds:

• Noah Ashby: Wood crafts – 1st, leather crafts – 2nd

• Milas Calvert: Drawing (pencil & charcoal) – 2nd, Leather Crafts – 1st

• Tallulah Ennis: Photography: Nature’s Beauty – 3rd, colored picture (colored pencil/crayon/marker) – 2nd, mixed media (a combination of media) – 2nd, Best 4-H Clover – 3rd, stained glass – 1st

• Georgia Fritz: Photography: Nature’s Beauty – 2nd, colored picture (colored pencil/crayon/marker) – Participation

• Asa Majors: Horse Drawing – 1st, pastels/colored chalk – 2nd

• Sam Nguyen: Lego Creation (original work) – 3rd

• Amir Saieg: Lego Creation (original work) – 1st

• John Tucker: Photography: 4-H in Action – 2nd, Photography: Nature’s Beauty – Participation, Photography: Special Effects – 1st, stained glass – 2nd

• Sarah Tucker: Photography: 4-H in Action – 1st, Photography: Nature’s Beauty – Participation, Photography: Special Effects – 2nd, Stained Glass – 3rd, Lego Creation (from kit) – 1st

• Ada Waller: Painting (watercolor) – 1st, painting (acrylic) – 1st, colored picture (colored pencil/crayon/marker) – 3rd, mixed media (a combination of media) – 1st, crafts made with recycled products – 1st, handmade jewelry – 1st, Best 4-H Clover – 2nd, ceramics/pottery/clay – 2nd, Origami – 1st, Lego creation (original work) – 2nd

• Henry Waller: Photography: Nature’s Beauty – 1st, painting (watercolor) – 2nd, painting (acrylic) – 2nd, drawing (pencil & charcoal) – 1st, colored picture (colored pencil/crayon/marker) – 1st, pastels/colored chalk – 1st, Best 4-H Clover – 1st, ceramics/pottery/clay – 1st, Origami – 2nd

• Isabella Weeder: Mixed media (a combination of media) – 3rd

14-18 year-olds:

• David Croyle: Photography: Nature’s Beauty – 2nd, paper crafts – 1st, Lego creation (original work) – 1st

• Nathan Croyle: Drawing (pencil & charcoal) – 1st, Mixed Media (a combination of media) – 1st, Lego Creation (from kit) – 1st

• William Fritz: Drawing (pencil & charcoal) – 2nd

• Joshua Saieg: Photography: Nature’s Beauty – 1st, Origami – 1st

• Emma Weeder: Painting (acrylic) – 1st

• Lucas Weeder: Lego creation (from kit) – 2nd

Special thanks to the community members who served as judges for these events: Emily Copeland, Rev. Joshua Copeland, Vinnie Duncan, Johnny Karriker, Uletha Oglesby, Shirley Price, Jackie Wilson.

If you have questions about these or any other 4-H opportunities or are interested in having your child participate in these 4-H events next year, please contact Laura Allen, Rowan County 4-H Agent, at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970.

Laura Allen is 4-H agent with the Rowan County Extension.