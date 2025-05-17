Incidents and felony arrests — May 17 Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Klumac Road reportedly occurred at 3:50 a.m. May 15. Total estimated loss was $541,

• Property damage from a hit and run on West Council Street reportedly occurred at 8:30 a.m. May 15.

• Property damage on Green Street reportedly occurred between 1:30 and 2 p.m. May 3 and was reported May 15.

• A larceny of automobile accessories on Cedar Street reportedly occurred between 7:44 p.m. May 8 and 7:44 p.m. May 15. Total estimated loss was $50.

• An incident of counterfeiting on Jake Alexander Boulevard South reportedly occurred about 1:10 a.m. May 16. Total estimated loss was $100.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An assault on Peeler Road reportedly occurred between 12:55 and 2 p.m. May 13 and was reported May 14.

• A larceny on Peeler Road reportedly occurred between 3:30 a.m. May 12 and 6 p.m. May 13, and was reported May 14.

• Ashley Nicole Perdue, 37, was charged March 14 with solicitation of prostitution.

• Bryan Christopher Walker, 29, was charged March 14 with assault by strangulation.

• John Wesley King II, 36, was charged March 14 with armed robbery.