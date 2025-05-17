High school track and field: South freshman Julian takes third Published 4:57 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Staff report

GREENSBORO — South Rowan freshman Hope Julian placed third in the 3200 meters in Friday’s 3A State Championships held at North Carolina A&T.

She accounted for the Raiders’ six points.

Julian ran 11:09 in the 3200. Two juniors from the eastern part of the state ran 10:35 and 10:38 to take the top two places.

Julian saved energy for the 3200. She also had qualified for the 1600, but did not compete in that event. Her seed time was 5:17.97. She may have placed in the 1600, but the 3200 was definitely her best chance to make an impact.

Julian also competed with her teammates on South’s 4×800 team. They finished ninth in 10:26.19. That group includes Madalynn Gulledge, Makenna Barham and Gracie Hinson. None of them are seniors.

South did not have any boys qualifiers.