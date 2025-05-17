High school track and field: North’s Feamster third Published 4:40 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Staff report

GREENSBORO — North Rowan’s boys scored 10 points in Friday’s 1A State Championships held at the Marcus T. Johnson Track and Field venue.

Senior KaMahri Feamster, a Wingate football recruit, led North Rowan’s effort. He placed third in the shot put to earn six points with a best throw of 51 feet, 9.25 inches. Feamster was a quarter-inch behind the second-place thrower. A hulk from Swain County threw 62-5.5 to win the event.

Zy’Quize Carpenter scored the other four points for the Cavaliers with fifth place in the triple jump. His best mark was 41 feet, 1.5 inches.

Eight places were scored with 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

North’s 4×400 team of Nicholas Morrow, Zyalon Simmon, Shekeel Monroe and Derrek Edwards ran 3:34.79 and finished ninth.

Corvian Community won the boys championship with 62 points. Carver and Mountain Island Charter scored 52. Elkin (42) and Swain (34) rounded out the top five.

•••

North didn’t score in the girls meet.

Ty’Tiana Clemons was ninth in the 300 hurdles in 50.94 seconds. She was 11th in the 100 hurdles.

Krisstyle Stockton was 11th in the shot put with a mark of 29 feet, 10.75 inches.

The Cavaliers were 12th in the 4×100 relay with Aniyah Stevenson, Ky’mari Davidson, Allanah McArthur and Clemons clocked in 53.04 seconds.

Swain County won the girls championship with 97 points. Corvian Community scored 75. Christ the King was third with 54.