High school track and field: Gillis fifth in the 3200 Published 5:26 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Staff report

GREENSBORO — Carson junior Eric Gillis placed fifth in the 3200 meters in Saturday’s 3A State Championships.

Gillis ran 9:25, seven seconds off the pace.

Gillis was Carson’s only male state qualifier.

Carson sophomore Kara Crotts placed 13th in the 3200 as the Cougars’ only female state qualifier. She ran 12:08.

•••

Jayden Carter scored one point for the West Rowan girls for eighth in the triple jump. The senior jumped 34 feet, 7.5 inches.

Carter was 14th in the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet.

Lylah Dennis was 13th in the 800 in 2:26.18.

For West’s boys, Dillon Smith long-jumped 20-10 and was ninth.

Kendrick Cornelius was ninth in the triple jump with an effort of 43 feet, 2 inches.

West’s 4×800 unit of Jaden Still, Luke Henson, Jayden Romero and Jonathan Medina ran 8:30 and finished 11th.

•••

Dudley ran away with the girls championship with 81 points. Northside and North Lincoln were next with 38.

Dudley won the boys championship with 88 points. Statesville had 48, while Croatan had 44.`