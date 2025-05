High school sports: 3 college-bound Raiders Published 2:32 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Ny’Asia Brandon and family.

LANDIS — Several South Rowan athletes have announced plans to play at the next level.

Chloe Tracy, one of the county’s top soccer players, signed with Catawba, as did cheerleader Ny’Asia Brandon.

Laney Beaver will continue her volleyball career at Averett. She’s versatile and provided a big boost for the Raiders when she returned to action last fall.