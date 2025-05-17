Gotta’ Run: One big challenge is complete with Chillin’ to the Bones ahead! Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

I’m writing this column on the night before the one-year anniversary of my accident and broken back that happened on May 15, 2024. Oddly, as I lay on the bed in the trauma unit, I decided to make my best effort to complete two challenges. Granted, I didn’t know how badly my back was damaged. That night, I knew I wanted to return to run the Special Olympics Torch Run the next year, something I had done on the morning of the fall. Surely, I could recover enough in a year to do it!

As the treatments and want of healing began to take over my life, the first few months’ worth of spinal specialists tried to convince me that it was OK that I would never run again. I was told the best I could hope for was to be happy with walking and some limited mobility. Those doctors told me that if I tried to run again, each step would hurt. They didn’t understand that not running would hurt me mentally in ways they couldn’t comprehend. I still kept thinking that I had to do the 2025 Torch Run to prove that I could be some version of myself again.

Much happened as late summer 2024 faded away. I found Novant’s back specialist Dr. Eline, and the world started to make sense again. His kyphoplasty procedure gave me running again, and from last Nov. 1, I knew I would at least line up to give the Torch Run a shot.

Special Olympics, the Salisbury PD and law enforcement in general are all on my list of favorite things and also are major pieces of the Torch Run. This morning, I did line up to run for all of these things again among a large group of police, sheriff’s deputies, highway patrol and other first responders. As the last few weeks of training and physical therapy have passed by, the days dwindled away while bringing me closer to the time I had to face the challenge.

The Torch Run is a well-organized event managed by Sergeant Adam Bouk and Salisbury PD. We started in a light drizzle at 10 a.m. with clearing skies to the south. South Main from Airport Road to Spencer was a 6.02-mile run that included a stop at Bell Tower Green to meet some Special Olympics athletes. The course is a series of rolling hills with a big climb up Main toward the Square. The fundraising goal for Special Olympics is $15,000, with currently about $8,000 received. Contact Bouk at 704-216-7556 if you are interested in donating.

Good friends like Joel Whittington, Police Chief Patrick Smith, Sheriff Travis Allen and city of Salisbury Human Resources Director Ruth Chaparro Kennerly helped pass the miles and with a sweat-soaked shirt, I celebrated the distance and all the other good things of the morning. One challenge is done and the next is just a few weeks ahead. Thanks again for countless prayers and support. I will explain that one soon.

Another of our oldest races is next Saturday, May 24. This year’s renamed Cathy Griffin Century 21 Realty Chillin’ to the Bare Bones 5K and Fun Run is a Salisbury Rowan Runners-owned race. The headquarters of the event will be at Overton School on West Park Drive. An 8:30 a.m. start in front of the school uses a reworked version of the Greenway/Bare Bones course that formerly started and finished at Knox Middle School. Due to construction, all the pieces are there except for the track finish which has been replaced by an extra gift for spectators to see the runners and walkers pass by three times.

There is a cool shirt, plenty of refreshments that include Landis Creamery ice cream and lots of awards for runners and walkers who join us for this benefit to Relay for Life. If you have been looking for a good reason to exercise, come walk or run to test yourself and understand why Salisbury is recognized nationally as Runner Friendly Community.

Look for this and other upcoming events on a busy calendar at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.