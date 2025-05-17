Ester Marsh: Exercise for health and independence first Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

I always believe that exercising should be first for your health and independence. Looking better should be a secondary goal. When you do all the things for a healthy lifestyle, looking better will be a great byproduct. So, what does this mean? Make sure your workouts include cardiovascular work, strength training, flexibility, and of course, a sensible healthy diet.

For cardiovascular and aerobic training, the ACSM (American College of Sports Medicine) recommends 5 days a week of moderate aerobic intensity, with a 12-14 RPE for 30-60 minutes or 3 days a week vigorous aerobic activity, 15-17 RPE for 20-30 minutes. RPE is rate of perceived exertion — how do you feel? A 6 would be at rest, and 20 is very, very hard. Below I will show you some options which includes both.

Strength training; 2-3 days per week 12-14 RPE for 30-60 minutes using barbells, dumbbells, resistance bands, weight machines, bodyweight, etc.

Stretch! Too many people fly through this one; stretch 2-3 days each week to improve range of motion. Warm up first by a light aerobic workout. Hold each stretch 10-30 seconds to the point of tightness, not pain. Repeat each stretch 2-4 times. Avoid overstretching, as you will strain or injure that muscle. While stretching, breathe deeply.

There are two safe ways of stretching:

Static stretching: You hold the position for 10-30 seconds and do 2-4 sets.

Dynamic stretching: Repeat smooth and deliberate movements through a range of motion which is comfortable for you. Like arm swings or circles, and leg swings or circles.

Stay away from ballistic stretches unless you are with a trained professional. It is “bouncing” or moving past your normal range of motion. Remember the windmills, crossing arms to swing toe to toe?

With a trained professional/coach it can be used, especially for athletes. For the general public, the chance of injury is too great, especially when just starting out.

Start putting your health and independence first when planning your workouts. If you have a hard time putting your suitcase in the car, or overhead bin in an airplane, work on moves that will help you perform that task. How about not being able to put on your socks or shoes? Is it because your belly is in the way? Is it because your hips and legs are too tight? Maybe both? Add exercises to reach that goal, stretching those hips and legs, eating healthy and within your calories to lose that belly. How about keeping up with the kids/grandkids? Add cardio but include spurts of vigorous exercise. Of course, within your fitness level. Example, walking on the track, and on the short ends you walk as fast as you can, then “normal” on the long ends. Or the opposite, walk fast on the long parts and recover on the short ends. In the pool, instead of swimming continuously for 30 minutes, swim with intervals. After a warm up, swim one length as fast as you can, at the end rest until recovered and do it again.

And then, the most important part of all, believe in yourself. Yes, you can do it! And, yes, you are worth it!

Exercise does not have to hurt, especially in the beginning. If it hurts and doesn’t feel good, don’t do it. It is your journey, and you know how your body feels.

Find something that you can handle and do not despise. If you truly hate the activity you are doing, guess what? You will eventually quit. For example, dancing is exercise. Yard work is exercise. Tending the garden is exercise. Walking your dog is exercise. Live life! What do you get out of moaning and talking about how bad you feel, how heavy you are, how you can’t put on your own socks and shoes, or how little energy you have? Doesn’t it sound wonderful that your energy will increase, your stress level reduces, and you will feel and move better overall? A huge part of leading a healthy lifestyle is to be able to look at life in a positive way. Positive attitude is the start to a healthy, independent, happier you. You have to choose your own path. Faith has helped me through some really tough times, especially when things make no sense at all. One thing I know for sure, is to never give up!

Ester H. Marsh is associate executive director and director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA.