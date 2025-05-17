College softball regionals: Big day for Clarke Published 1:55 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Friday regional games …

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freshman Emma Clarke (West Rowan) had two doubles and three RBIs and helped Tennessee demolish Miami (Ohio) 17-0 in five innings in a first-round regional game.

She pulled both doubles down the left-field line.

Clarke started the game as the DP for the Vols and later played right field.

The Vols (41-14) will play Ohio State on Saturday.

•••

CLEMSON, S.C. — USC Upstate led Clemson 2-1 in the third inning, but the 11th-ranked Tigers pulled away and won 12-2 in five innings by the run rule.

Liza Simmerson (Carson) went 1-for-3 for USC Upstate. Alanna Deal had a run-scoring double. Carson Shaw drove in a run.

USC Upstate will try to stay alive in the regional on Saturday against Kentucky. Kentucky lost to Northwestern in the first round.