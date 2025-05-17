College baseball: Indians win in extras —again Published 1:28 am Saturday, May 17, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — James Dunlap did it again, and Catawba did it again.

Top-seeded Catawba won in extra innings for the second straight day in the double-elimination Southeast Regional foursome being played at Newman Park. Dunlap, who had a walk-off single against Lander in the bottom of the 10th on Thursday, singled to plate the decisive run in the top of the 11th on Friday.

The final was 4-3. Catawba won despite going scoreless for nine straight innings, and you may not see that happen again at Newman Park for 10 years. It was all zeroes on the scoreboard for the fourth-ranked Indians (44-12) from the second through the 10th.

Catawba got three runs right away in the first, with Sam Hunter, Cole Hales (Carson) and Nathan Chrismon (South Rowan) driving in the runs.

Chrismon and Hales had three hits apiece, but it was mostly frustration offensively after that productive first inning.

But Catawba got strong pitching from four players. Starter Casey Gouge (West Rowan) pitched into the sixth. Next were relievers Seth Sharpe and Braeden Major (2-0) and finisher Hayden Simmerson (Carson), who racked up his 16th save. That leads Division II.

Catawba didn’t tear the cover off the ball in the 11th, but two infield hits and an error set the table. Then Dunlap came through again.

Catawba will play Lander or North Greenville again on Saturday night. Young Harris has been eliminated.

In the other half of the Southeast Regional being played at Belmont Abbey, Lenoir-Rhyne has won twice. Belmont Abbey and North Georgia are still alive. Carson-Newman was eliminated.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association announced All-Southeast Region honors. Hales, Simmerson and starting pitcher Payne Stolsworth (West Rowan) were on the first team, while right fielder Dylan Driver (Carson) was second team. Jim Gantt was named Coach of the Year.

The second team also included Emory & Henry third baseman Steven Smith (West Rowan), who broke several school records.