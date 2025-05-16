Torch Run local leg lights up South Main Street Published 12:10 am Friday, May 16, 2025

1 of 3

SALISBURY — Law enforcement’s commitment to the Special Olympics has been evident for decades, and every year, law enforcement personnel show that commitment by participating an annual torch run, where they accompany a Special Olympian carrying the torch to raise awareness for the Special Olympics movement.

Salisbury Police Chief Patrick PJ Smith and Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen were among a large cadre of officers from Salisbury and Rowan County who donned running shorts and Special Olympic T-shirts for the local leg of the run. They began at 10 a.m. Wednesday on South Main Street at Airport Road, accompanied by a number of official vehicles with blue lights flashing to protect the runners. A water supply truck was also on hand as they made their way down Main Street to take a left on Fisher Street and stop for a break at Bell Tower Green before moving on to Spencer.

Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympians carry the “Flame of Hope” into opening ceremonies of local competitions and larger events including state, national and even world games. According to the official site, there are over 110,000 law enforcement members that carry the “Flame of Hope” annually. The flame symbolizes “courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe.”

This particular event was started by a former police chief of Wichita Kansas in 1981. History of the event says Chief Richard LaMunyon was looking for a way to get his officers invested in a community service project. In his research, he came across information about the Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training and competitions for those with intellectual disabilities. LaMunyon decided to organize a run to raise both money and awareness for the organization.

The very first torch run was held on June 5, 1981, in conjunction with the Kansas Special Olympics Summer Games in Wichita. By 1983, the run had garnered backing from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the founding law enforcement body.

In North Carolina this year, Torch Run relays will culminate on Friday, May 30, for the final leg, followed by the Circle of Honor and lighting of the cauldron at the 2025 Special Olympics North Carolina Summer Games Opening Ceremony in Raleigh. And in this state alone, there are typically about 2,000 law enforcement participants.

Special Olympics itself was founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver who organized the first Special Olympic International Games in Chicago, Illinois, in 1968. That year, six athletes from N.C. participated. Her goal was to show individuals with intellectual disabilities are far more capable in sports and physical activity than many experts once believed possible.

Special Olympics North Carolina held its first Games in 1970 with 400 participants and has since grown to be recognized globally as one of the largest Special Olympics programs in the world.

LaMunyon’s original idea for support from law enforcement caught on among departments not only across the U.S. but in other countries as well, and over the years, the Torch Run has evolved and now encompasses a variety of innovative fundraising events, including the Plane Pull, Polar Plunge, Tip-A-Cop, Truck Convoy and more. Since its inception, LETR has raised almost $1 billion worldwide with over $33 million being raised for Special Olympics North Carolina.