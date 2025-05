Incidents and felony arrests — May 16 Published 12:00 am Friday, May 16, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on East Innes Street reportedly occurred between 6:33 a.m. May 13 and 6:25 a.m. May 14. Total estimated loss was $1,280.

• A larceny on Castlewood Drive reportedly occurred about 7:39 p.m. May 14. Total estimated loss was $154.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An incident of fraud on Woodleaf Road reportedly occurred between 10 a.m. and 3:59 p.m. May 13.

• An assault on Mendenhall Road reportedly occurred about 12:17 p.m. May 13.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Enon Church road reportedly occurred between 11 p..m. May 12 and 1 p.m. May 13.

• Melissa Ann Riordan, 62, was charged May 13 with obtaining property by false pretenses and exploitation of disabled/elderly trust.

• Jermaine Devon Ross, 31, was charged May 13 with second-degree trespassing and assault with a deadly weapon or assault inflicting serious bodily injury.