High school volleyball: Falcons sign Published 3:05 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — There has been a flurry of college signings in recent days.

West Rowan volleyball’s Sophia Blackledge will continue her career at Forsyth Tech.

Skyy Ruben (red shirt), who is a standout in track and field as well as volleyball, will head to Francis Marion.

West’s coach is Tiffany Brooks.