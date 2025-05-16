High school athletics: Multi-sport Mustangs sign Published 3:22 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan senior athletes Savannah Wise and Isis Smith are headed to Pfeiffer University to continue their academic and athletic careers.

Both were important players for the Mustangs in a successful basketball season that included the Christmas Tournament championship. Smith was an inside presence and excelled at rebounding and shot-blocking. Wise was a fast defensive guard and 3-point shooter.

Both were major assets for the county champion Mustangs in track and field, as well. Smith is a thrower, while Wise is a sprinter.