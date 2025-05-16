College softball: Vols are regional hosts Published 2:49 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Staff report

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s softball team is a regional host for the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols (40-14) will take on Miami of Ohio in their first regional game on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Emma Clarke (West Rowan) has played quite a bit as a freshman for the Vols, getting into 34 games. She has two homers and eight RBIs.

Her stats are modest (13-for-63, .206 batting average), but she’s had her moments, including a two-run homer against Rutgers and a two-run double against Mississippi State.