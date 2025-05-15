SECU Foundation provides $10,000 scholarships to area students: Award recognizes community involvement, leadership and scholastic achievement Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

GRANITE QUARRY — SECU Foundation, a charitable organization funded by the members of State Employees’ Credit Union, has awarded $10,000 four-year college scholarships to two local graduating high school seniors for study at one of the 16 universities that is part of the University of North Carolina System. Scholarship recipients are:

Ava McGinnis, a senior at East Rowan High School, for study at UNC – Wilmington

Alayna Day, a senior at Rowan County Early College, for study at UNC – Greensboro

The “People Helping People” Scholarship recognizes the recipient’s community involvement, leadership, character, integrity and scholastic achievement. Funds are to be used for tuition and university approved educational expenses over eight consecutive semesters. High School scholarships awarded for the 2025 academic year represent a $4.4 million contribution toward the educational goals of college-bound students.

“The foundation’s long-standing support of this scholarship program over the past 20 years has helped make college more affordable for thousands of students to pursue a quality education through the University of North Carolina System,” SECU Foundation Executive Director Jama Campbell said. “We hope that the award will make a lasting impact on the lives of every recipient as they prepare for a lifetime of professional and personal fulfillment. On behalf of SECU Foundation and SECU members, we offer these scholarship winners our sincere congratulations and best wishes.”

SECU Foundation’s People Helping People High School Scholarship program has provided just shy of $80 million in scholarships for North Carolina high school seniors since 2005.