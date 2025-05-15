RSS announces new district and school leadership Published 12:06 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

SALISBURY —The Rowan-Salisbury School System announced new leadership appointments and transitions within the district on Wednesday.

“The moves reflect our ongoing commitment to fostering growth, supporting excellence and ensuring that every school is guided by dedicated and innovative leaders,” said a press release from Director of Marketing and Communications Michelle Shue.

Executive director of schools and leadership development

Dr. Lyndsey Pelusi has been named the executive director of schools and leadership development, a new role in RSS.

“As principal of Millbridge Elementary, Dr. Pelusi’s dedication to student well-being, effective instruction and a positive school culture led to significant gains in student achievement, including a higher school performance grade and exceeding growth expectations,” the release said.

Pelusi is known for her collaborative leadership style, commitment to listening and feedback, and focus on building strong relationships within the school community. She has championed the district’s grounding practices and innovative instructional practices and played a key role in implementing district initiatives such as Opportunity Culture, always prioritizing the best outcomes for students and staff.

“With her proven track record of fostering excellence and driving meaningful change, Pelusi is well-positioned to lead schools and leadership development efforts across the district,” the release said.

Principal of West Rowan Elementary School

Dr. April Williamson has been named the new principal of West Rowan Elementary School after five years as principal of Corriher-Lipe Middle School. Williamson has 25 years of experience and spent many years teaching in elementary and middle school before moving into administration. Williamson holds graduate degrees from Catawba College and UNC-Chapel Hill, and recently earned her doctorate in educational leadership. Throughout her career, she has been recognized three times as Teacher of the Year, once as RSS Teacher of the Year, and once as RSS Principal of the Year.

According to the release, Dr. Williamson’s educational philosophy centers on the belief that “relationships are the heart of learning.”

By building strong, trusting connections with students, Williamson helps them grow academically, socially and emotionally.

“When children feel safe, supported, and understood, they are more engaged and better equipped to take on challenges,” Williamson said. “Learning isn’t just about academics; it’s about helping students become confident, caring, and capable individuals.”

Principal of Corriher-Lipe Middle School

Dr. Ashley Roach steps into the role of principal at Corriher-Lipe Middle School, bringing a diverse background in education that includes teaching in Kannapolis City Schools and serving as an instructional coach, assistant principal and principal in Landis. Roach holds both a master’s degree and a doctorate in educational leadership from Wingate University.

“All decision making has to be centered around what is best for kids,” Roach said. “ I am dedicated to leading with trust, transparency, and transformation, and I am looking forward to new challenges and growth opportunities.”

Principal of Landis Elementary

Erin Shelton, a proud Rowan-Salisbury Schools alumna and graduate of West Rowan High School, will move from Landis Elementary’s assistant principal to principal for the coming school year. Throughout her career, Shelton has also served as a teacher, school counselor and intervention specialist.

“Each role has deepened my belief in the impact we can have as educators,” Shelton said. “I am guided by the conviction that educators hold both the hardest and most rewarding job on the planet.”

Shelton approaches each day with the mission of being a generation changer.

“It is an honor to be part of this work, and I am grateful for the opportunity to make a difference alongside such dedicated colleagues,” Shelton said.

Principal of North Rowan Elementary

Rebecca Hunter brings more than 20 years of educational experience to her new role as principal of North Rowan Elementary. A North Carolina Teaching Fellow, Hunter earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and two master’s degrees from UNC Charlotte. Her career includes a decade of classroom teaching, five years as an instructional coach, and five years as an assistant principal at North Rowan Middle School.

“I am passionate about instructional leadership and empowering teachers to create rigorous, developmentally appropriate learning experiences,” Hunter said, “but I am equally committed to building strong relationships with staff, students and families to foster a supportive school family.”

RSS Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers expressed confidence in each leader’s new role.

“We look forward to the continued success and fresh perspectives these leaders will bring to our school communities and the district. Each brings unique strengths and a deep commitment to our students, staff, and families,” Withers said. “Their leadership will help us continue to inspire innovative learning experiences and ensure every child in Rowan-Salisbury Schools progresses towards academic excellence, while developing their passions for their future careers.”