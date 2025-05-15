Restrepo, Mock recognized by RSS Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

1 of 2

SALISBURY — Each month, The Forum of Salisbury honors one classified and one licensed employee as “The Forum of Salisbury Employees of the Month” for the Rowan-Salisbury School System. These staff members are nominated by students and parents, and the winners receive $250, a six-month membership to The Forum, and a 5-class pass for SoFul Yoga and Wellness at Railwalk.

Certified staff member of the month

Isenberg Elementary School teacher Zeila Restrepo Bolivar is “The Forum of Salisbury Certified Employee of the Month for May.”

In nominating Restrepo, one parent wrote, “Mrs. Restrepo is a dynamic educator. She is a leader in the classroom and across the Isenberg campus. In the classroom, she fosters students’ love for learning in the DLI (Dual Language Immersion) program. She honors the beauty of diversity, culture and language. Students feel loved in her classroom and are excited to come to school each day.

“On campus, she supports other teachers and brings opportunities for parents and guardians to support students. This year, examples of her leadership included her leading a Rumba Dance for the school and when she scheduled Zoom calls for her students to talk with a kindergartner class in Colombia. She is the best of the best, and we are so lucky to have her at Isenberg!”

Classified staff member of the month

Teresa Mock, front office secretary at North Rowan Elementary, is “The Forum of Salisbury Classified Employee of the Month for May.”

In nominating Mock, one parent wrote, “Mrs. Mock always goes above and beyond. She is a smiling face that greets everyone (staff, students, and parents) at the front door, and is able to navigate all situations with grace. She is the one constant at NRES that you can count on when you walk in the door. No matter what is going on — crisis, student illness, parent concerns or even staff members wanting to vent, she is there to listen and lend a helping hand. We appreciate Mrs. Mock for everything that she does for NRES!”