Next Generation Academy hosts second annual Spring Showdown: Event sponsored by community partners, home-grown NFL star Javon Hargrave Published 12:04 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

SALISBURY — On a day filled with laughter, competition and community spirit, the Second Annual Spring Showdown brought the heart of Rowan County together for a celebration of youth development, athletic excellence and opportunity. Sponsored by community partners and NFL defensive tackle Javon Hargrave of the Minnesota Vikings, the event was held at Salisbury High School and stood as a testament to what’s possible when a community rallies behind its youth.

This year’s Spring Showdown featured two main events: an NFL-style youth combine and an adult 7-on-7 football tournament. The combine was designed to replicate the professional evaluation process, offering student-athletes measurable data to track their growth and performance year after year. The impact of these events was tangible.

Adding to the excitement, Catawba College football athletes made a special appearance, volunteering their time to support the youth athletes and assist with the combine drills. Their presence brought an inspiring energy to the field, and their mentorship added another layer of value to the students’ experience.

Executive Director Romar Morris, himself a former professional football player, knows firsthand what exposure can do. After attending his first Nike combine in Charlotte, he received a full scholarship offer from UNC-Chapel Hill just one week later. Morris went on to play in the NFL with the New York Jets and in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders.

“Going to a combine really put me out there,” said John Knox, who also played professionally and now serves in leadership at NGA. “It’s not just about talent, it’s about opportunity. That’s what we’re trying to give these kids.”

The adult 7-on-7 tournament brought together former local legends for a fun and competitive day, uniting past athletes from Rowan County under one cause. Known as the Legends, these players showcased their skills while serving as visible role models for the youth in attendance.

The Spring Showdown also serves as a vital fundraiser for Next Generation Academy, a Salisbury-based youth program dedicated to developing student-athletes through sports, academics, and faith. NGA offers high-level travel sports programs in football, track and field, and cheerleading for both boys and girls. It also provides after-school tutoring and a robust summer enrichment camp, which this year included college trips such as a visit to UNC-Chapel Hill — broadening students’ horizons and showing them what’s possible beyond their current environment.

Several community partners were in attendance, including F&M Bank Chairman and CEO Steve Fisher who praised the mission of NGA and the impact of the event.

“As a community bank, supporting organizations like Next Generation Academy is in our DNA,” Fisher said. “Today’s event embodies all of the great work that’s going on in support of our youth who will be the next leaders of this community. We couldn’t be more pleased to do our part.”

NGA Program Director Chelsea Morris added, “Our goal is to expose our students to new levels — on and off the field. But more importantly, we want to reflect the love and purpose of God in everything we do. This work is Kingdom work. We’re not just building athletes — we’re building future leaders, grounded in faith and excellence.”

The day was made possible thanks to generous sponsors, community partners, dedicated volunteers, and the unwavering support of families and staff. It was a day that perfectly embodied the mission of NGA: to model academic and athletic excellence while promoting a lifestyle of faith and wellness.

As the program continues to grow, events like the Spring Showdown remind everyone that with the right exposure, mentorship, and support, the youth of Rowan County can — and will — rise to greatness.