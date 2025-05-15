Middle school sports: West baseball champs Published 8:52 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY — West Rowan Middle School won the Tri-County Conference regular-season championship with a 12-0 record and won three more games to take the conference tournament.

The Bulldogs outscored opponents 170-24.

Team members were Brody Hobbs, Cade Scruggs, Carter Longwell, Carter Willis, Charlie Waller, Cooper Graham, Cooper Miller, Cooper Price, Easton Shehan, Garrin Swink, Hampton Nixon, Justis Harris, Kash Perry, Luke Bame, Maddux Earnhardt, McKinnon Webb, Parker Durant and Peyton Johnson.