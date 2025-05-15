Livingstone to host Combine Published 9:07 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

From Livingstone College

SALISBURY – Livingstone College has been tapped to be the first historically Black college or university in the country to host the Blue-Grey All-American Football Combine.

The Combine is on Saturday, May 17.

Started in 1989 by late NFL agent and adviser Gus Bell and his son Erik, the scouting event will give exposure to college football hopefuls and to Livingstone’s own athletic programs.

“By hosting the combine, we will attract attention from promising young athletes and their families, elevating the profile of Livingstone College within the community and beyond,” said Kayla Price, the college’s assistant athletic director for internal affairs. “The involvement of former NFL players adds prestige… and the combine can serve as a platform for potential partnerships with local businesses and sponsors interested in supporting collegiate athletics.”

Collegiate football dominates headlines year-round, with stories ranging from NIL deals to high-profile draft picks.

Yet, players’ health — spanning physical, psychological and emotional well-being — paradoxically attracts both intense attention and surprising neglect from reporters and fans alike until tragedy strikes, like the story of Calvin “CJ” Dickey Jr.

Dickey’s story made national headlines after the 18-year-old collapsed on the first day of Bucknell University’s football practice last July, then died two days later. Media outlets reported that coroners cited a cause of death as the sickle cell trait, a medical issue that was revealed last June during the NCAA-mandated sickle cell testing.

Athletic training and recruitment events like the Blue-Grey Combine can create opportunities for scouts to not only uncover a young person’s athletic prowess but also, through comprehensive health assessments, underlying medical conditions that might not otherwise be detected, especially among Black and Brown students who have limited access to, or knowledge of, health resources

“Going through the different exams that the Combine provides allows students the early detection of chronic illness like heart defects and other issues,” said Livingstone College Assistant Professor of health and wellness Star Robinson Russell. “As DII, DIII and (junior college) institutions, we have fewer resources than DI schools, which can impact our students’ ability to get the resources they need and allow them to be informed about their bodies and health.”

Hosting the Blue-Grey All-American Football Combine is more than a way for Livingstone to scout new talent; it is a way to elevate the conversation about health disparities in marginalized communities by demonstrating how the college has intentionally built a campus culture that promotes holistic health and wellness.

One such program is Robinson Russell’s B4 (Before) Training Tables. B4 stands for “Building the Blue Bear Body” and focuses on developing well-rounded, health-conscious student-athletes. Robinson Russell, who is also the Blue Bear athletics’ senior women’s administrator, designed the program to help student-athletes maintain their overall health as well as educate non-athlete students through participation in her health and wellness course.

Robinson Russell has lived the experience of an elite athlete. The former center for the Western Michigan University Broncos women’s basketball team, and the mother of Power Echols — an undrafted rookie currently participating in the Chicago Bears’ rookie camp — Robinson Russell lends her experience and knowledge as a former athlete to ensure health awareness for the college’s entire community.

B4 Training Tables are focused on three key areas: hydration, nutrition and sleep. Each table outlines the necessary water intake, caloric needs and hours of sleep required for recovery following intense training. The tables are meticulously curated to meet the individual needs of student-athletes based on their workouts and specific sports. The athletic department hopes to implement the B4 Training Tables at least three times a week. With additional funding from sponsorships, the department hopes to extend the program to a full week to serve the student-athletes better.

“This study is based on our athletes and how many calories they burn during intense physical activities,” Robinson Russell explains. “Providing additional meals after practice helps rebuild and repair muscle faster and decreases starvation for athletes who practice late without food options available on campus.”

Robinson Russell’s focus on non-student athletes, particularly in her freshman health course, emphasizes essential stress management techniques. She highlights how chronic stress can elevate heart rates and lead to fatigue, while covering key topics like nutrition, sleep and mental health. By monitoring their heart rates during 30-minute workouts and introducing meditation techniques for relaxation and focus, she helps her students learn how to manage stress effectively.

“When you enter my class, you smell hints of lavender or vanilla, hear sounds of waves, and see calming scenes projected throughout,” Robinson Russell says. “We teach our students about eating, sleeping and taking care of their mental health.”

As part of the college’s Mental Health Task Force, led by the college’s first lady, Dr. Jacqueline Davis, Robinson Russell facilitates destress sensory workshops to teach students how to quiet their five senses.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), only 20% of African American adults reported experiencing a mental illness, compared to 25% of white adults. That figure decreases to just 17% for African American teens, in contrast to 20% for white adolescents who report having a mental illness episode. Robinson Russell says that, while candid conversations about mental health are being elevated more in Black and Brown communities, there is still overwhelming reluctance to address the issues.

“As a community, we need to get away from the stigma that if we talk to a therapist, we’re crazy,” Robinson Russell says. She hopes that, through the B4 Training Tables and the knowledge shared in her courses, students will be inspired to take better care of themselves and educate their families and communities, helping to dispel the barriers of medical mistrust and misinformation prevalent in the BIPOC community.

“Our goal is to provide them with information that will help them change their lives and remain well, whether they use it now, next semester, or when they start their families or a new job.”