Letter: Airplane envy Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

So Trump goes to Saudi Arabia and wraps himself in a silly amount of pomp and circumstance to further inflate his already endless ego. Then pours platitudes all over the “Emir.” After that, he wants to accept a gift from Qatar, a $400 million jet. He wants to use it as Air Force One because he saw bigger planes there. It would have to be totally stripped and refurbished, which would take years and gobs of U.S. taxpayer dollars. All this while Boeing is in the process of building a new Air Force One — the world’s most tech advanced aircraft at a huge cost to U.S. taxpayers. Come on Donnie, give us a break! Airplane Envy, I suppose.

— Richard Evans

Spencer