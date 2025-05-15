Incidents for May 15 Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Salisbury Police reports

• An incident of shots fired into an occupied property on Lash Drive reportedly occurred about 12:45 a.m. May 13.

• A vehicle fire on Old Concord Road reportedly occurred about 1:16 a.m. May 13.

• An incident of fraud involving wire/computer/electronic manipulation on Majolica Road reportedly occurred about 3 p.m. May 10 and was reported May 13.

• An assault with a knife on Statesville Boulevard reportedly occurred about 4:30 p.m. May 13.

• Property damage from a traffic accident on East Council Street reportedly occurred about 10:47 p.m. May 13.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An incident of identity theft and fraud on Rutledge Street, China Grove was reported at 10:59 a.m. May 12.

• A burglary of a business on South Main Street reportedly occurred between 8:45 p.m. May 11 and 5:35 p.m. May 12.